CALI Marks 11th Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green building industry leader, CALI Brands , has been included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List for the 11th straight year with a ranking of 2,196 for 2019. The direct-to-consumer and omni-channel leader in both flooring and decking saw 2018 sales revenue grow to $131.8 million -- an increase of over 30% over 2017, and 183% for the past three years. The new Inc. ranking is an improvement over 2018, in which CALI came in at number 2,370.

Each year Inc. recognizes the fastest growing private companies in America based on revenue over a three-year time frame. Inclusion on the list more than once, let alone 11 times in a row, is no easy feat. Of the tens of thousands of companies that apply, only a fraction have made the list more than once, and only half a percent have remained 10 times or more.

Summer 2019 also saw CALI notch its 10th year on the San Diego Business Journal's annual Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, another elite grouping in which the company ranked #54.

Remarking on the news, President and CEO Doug Jackson says, "Team CALI and our partners continue to bring it home. The building materials and home improvement landscape is not an easy one, and being able to note growth of any kind is a big deal -- let alone growth that gets you recognized on national lists. It says a lot about who we are and these very unique modes of operation we've created. I couldn't be prouder of this company and its people who continue to innovate, push themselves, and lead from the front of the pack."

About CALI

CALI's mission is to make a difference today for a more sustainable future tomorrow. Based in San Diego, California, the omni-channel home improvement platform develops and supplies flooring, decking, and other high quality products that offer beautiful, eco-minded alternatives to traditional materials. CALI provides an ever-expanding range of collections including bamboo, European oak, eucalyptus, luxury vinyl, and engineered flooring, composite decking, fencing, and plywood -- all while delivering the industry's best customer experience. Founded in 2004 as Cali Bamboo and recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 11 consecutive years, CALI models how individuals, businesses, and communities can implement modern design along with structural strength and environmental integrity. Products are available directly from CaliBamboo.com or through Lowe's, True Value, Ace Hardware, Petco, and top flooring dealers across the country.

