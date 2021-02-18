Caliber Car Wash Announces New Ocala Development in Silver Springs Shores

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Car Wash is pleased to announce the development of its second Ocala wash located in Silver Springs Shores. The company currently operates three washes in Central Florida, including a wash on Silver Springs Blvd in Ocala.

Caliber Car Wash on Silver Springs Blvd in Ocala, Florida.

"We're looking forward to opening our second location in our hometown," said Caliber spokesperson and Ocala native Mac McCall. "As the location of our first wash, Ocala has a central role in shaping our organization's growth, and we look forward to serving more members of our community by providing additional jobs and a better vehicle clean."

The new site will be located in Silver Spring Shores on Maricamp Road near the Wal-Mart and Aldi. The location will employ approximately 15 team members once it opens.

"Our team members are vital to providing quality washes and great customer service, which is one reason why we're proud to continue hiring and growing throughout the region," McCall said.

Like Caliber's other washes, the Silver Springs Shores wash will provide complimentary detailing tools and amenities, including 25 vacuum booms, air fresheners at every station, and innovative ceramic coating with no upcharge.

"Caliber uses the best technology the car wash industry has to offer and continues to add customer value by providing ceramic coating at no additional cost on our washes," McCall said. On average, the technology costs $10-20 more per wash due to the added paint protection it provides vehicles.

Caliber opened its first wash in Ocala in 2019 and quickly became a customer favorite in the Southeast thanks to its free detailing tools, limitless wash packages, and military discounts. The express wash also has several Florida locations, including Inverness, Palatka and Fort Walton Beach.

The development is expected to move quickly, and the opening date will be announced at calibercarwash.com as the date approaches. Caliber Car Wash also has plans to expand with multiple locations opening in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida in early 2021.

Media Contact:

Jet Moody

470-219-8658

[email protected]

SOURCE Caliber Car Wash