Caliber Home Loans and Sagent Lending Technologies Reach Settlement

COPPELL, Texas and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Home Loans, Inc. ("Caliber") and Sagent Lending Technologies Inc. ("Sagent") today issued the following joint statement:

"Caliber and Sagent have agreed to a mutual settlement of Caliber's pending claims. The parties are glad to put their differences behind them."

About Caliber

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a uniquely diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS.

About Sagent

Sagent modernizes the lending and homeownership experience for loan servicers and consumers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.'s decades of market-leading fintech expertise with Warburg Pincus' skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

