Caliber Home Loans Appoints James Hecht as EVP, Head of Retail Production

COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Home Loans, Inc. ("Caliber"), the nation's third largest non-bank mortgage lender and one of the fastest growing mortgage companies in the U.S., today announced that James Hecht has joined the company as EVP, Head of Retail Production.

A seasoned industry leader, Hecht will oversee all Retail Production responsibilities for Caliber. Leveraging his more than 20 years of experience and expertise in home lending, he will lead the future growth of this critical production channel. Hecht joins Caliber from Stearns Lending where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Managing Director and was responsible for all production channels, fulfillment, credit and operations. Prior to Stearns, Hecht held a variety of senior management roles at Nationstar, MetLife and Bank of America Home Loans.

"We are delighted to welcome James to the Caliber team, and are confident his extensive sales and management experience will be a strong asset to our company as we head into 2019," said Sanjiv Das, CEO of Caliber. "We look forward to benefitting from James's leadership and deep experience in production, joint ventures and operations to significantly accelerate our goals and execute our strategic growth plans for our Retail organization."

"Caliber's strategic vision and commitment to the Retail production channel provides me with an opportunity that is difficult to match anywhere in the industry. I look forward to taking Caliber to the next level and leveraging our high-touch business model with our world-class technological capabilities to provide exceptional financing solutions to those looking to purchase a home," said Hecht.

Hecht will report to Russ Smith, EVP, National Production and COO.

