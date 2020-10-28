Caliber Home Loans Postpones Initial Public Offering

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Home Loans, Inc. ("Caliber") today announced that it has postponed its previously announced initial public offering. Caliber will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a uniquely diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS.

