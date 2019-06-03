Calibrate Legal Strengthens North American Team with Addition of Kathryn B. Whitaker as Director of Recruiting and Consulting Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibrate Legal, Inc., has hired Kathryn B. Whitaker as its Director of Recruiting and Consulting Strategy. Whitaker has 15 years of experience as a law firm marketing and business development professional, working at large and mid-sized law firms. Most recently she served as Director of Client Relations at Burr & Forman LLP. Previous firms include the McNair Law Firm; K&L Gates; Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard; and Leatherwood Walker Todd & Mann. She is also actively involved in the Legal Marketing Association (LMA), and was a member of its international board of directors from 2015-2018.

"Through both our management consulting and executive search business units, Calibrate Legal's mission is to elevate the role of law firm marketing and business development professionals, and enable law firms to improve their business of law operations by giving them the tools and resources to succeed," says Jennifer Johnson Scalzi, CEO of Calibrate Legal.

"Kathryn is a law firm insider who has first-hand experience creating and implementing programs that empower marketing and business development professionals to drive top-line growth and enable revenue generation," Scalzi says. "Thanks to her Association leadership, she also has a deep professional network that spans North America, which will be a tremendous asset to Calibrate Legal's recruiting and consulting functions."

In addition to serving as an LMA international board member, Whitaker also previously served as the organization's Southeast Region President.

"I passionately believe that law firms and their business services departments need to focus on doing the right things better," Whitaker says. "High performing law firms recognize the importance of elevating their business service professionals, enabling them to become go-to resources within their firms as well as agents of change. Jennifer and the entire Calibrate Legal team share that vision, and I couldn't be more excited to join the company."

Whitaker is a 2004 graduate of Clemson University, where she earned a BA in Communication Studies.

About Calibrate Legal: Calibrate Legal is a management consulting and executive search firm who works with law firms to accelerate their growth. We are committed to helping law firms position themselves at the forefront of the next era of the legal industry by placing sophisticated talent, engaging firm leadership and building cultures driven by meaningful data. Individually, each is a worthwhile investment, and we believe the firms who strive to realize the intersection of the three for their firms will prove transformative.

