Calibration Management Software Market: Automation of the calibration process to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with AVL List GmbH and Beamex Oy Ab -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Calibration Management Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 100.84 million at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The calibration management software market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy Ab, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., P.J. Bonner & Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., and Quality America Inc. among others.
The report extensively covers calibration management software market segmentation by
- Technology (locally installed and cloud-based) and
- Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
Technavio categorizes the calibration management software market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- AVL List GmbH- The company offers various powertrain elements such as the battery, e-drive, engine, transmission, vehicle system, controls, and electronics.
- Beamex Oy Ab- The company offers a range of calibration software such as Beamex CMX calibration management software, Beamex LOGiCAL calibration software, and Beamex bMobile calibration application.
- CompuCal Calibration Solutions- The company offers calibration management software that reduces business running costs and ensures full compliance with industry regulations.
- Prime Technologies Inc.- The company offers a range of calibration management software which includes ProCal Direct and ProCalV5.
- Productivity-Quality Systems Inc.- GAGEpack is a calibration management software that assists users with their calibration tracking needs and ensures that their gages are calibrated correctly and on time.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for application software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Locally installed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Locally installed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Locally installed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.1.2 Integration of calibrators with maintenance management systems
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ACG Infotech Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: ACG Infotech Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: ACG Infotech Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: ACG Infotech Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Ape Software Inc.
- Exhibit 46: Ape Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Ape Software Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Ape Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 AVL List GmbH
- 10.6 Beamex Oy AB
- Exhibit 52: Beamex Oy AB - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Beamex Oy AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Beamex Oy AB - Key offerings
- 10.7 Business Analysis Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: Business Analysis Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Business Analysis Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Business Analysis Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 CompuCal Calibration Solutions
- Exhibit 58: CompuCal Calibration Solutions - Overview
- Exhibit 59: CompuCal Calibration Solutions - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: CompuCal Calibration Solutions - Key offerings
- 10.9 CyberMetrics Corp.
- Exhibit 61: CyberMetrics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: CyberMetrics Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: CyberMetrics Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 ETQ LLC
- Exhibit 64: ETQ LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 65: ETQ LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: ETQ LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Fortive Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Fortive Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Fortive Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Techgate LLC
- Exhibit 71: Techgate LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Techgate LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Techgate LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 75: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 77: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
