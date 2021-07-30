Calibration Management Software Market to grow by USD 59.58 million|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy AB, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., and Techgate LLC are some of the major market participants. The automation of the calibration process will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Calibration Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Locally Installed



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the calibration management software market in the Application Software industry include ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy AB, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., and Techgate LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Calibration Management Software Market size

Calibration Management Software Market trends

Calibration Management Software Market industry analysis

The automation of laboratory instruments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of cyber-attacks may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the calibration management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist calibration management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the calibration management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calibration management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calibration management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Locally installed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Integration of calibrators with maintenance management systems

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACG Infotech Ltd.

Ape Software Inc.

AVL List GmbH

Beamex Oy AB

Business Analysis Ltd.

CompuCal Calibration Solutions

CyberMetrics Corp.

ETQ LLC

Fortive Corp.

Techgate LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

