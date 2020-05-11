California Academy partners with non-profit foundation to open its doors for the inner city youth of Greater Los Angeles

The Future Elite Academy, launching its operations in 2020, is a unique approach to both education and training located in a 12,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in the beautiful Greater Los Angeles community of Westlake Village, California. The academy, which specifically focuses on the 7 th /8 th grade school year as well as the 8 th grade repeat-year, combines a 10-month long, high caliber educational curriculum with elite sports performance training facilitated by a team of expert trainers, educators and coaches, effectively preparing student athletes bodies and minds for the future now.

"The middle school age is such a critical age in the development of our youth," said Dwayne "aka Framp Camp" Frampton, Founder of Frampton Foundation. "These children struggle daily with the temptation to fall victim to their surroundings. However, with the support of members of the community and brands donating to this program we can enroll some of the LA area at-risk youth into the 10-month program with The Future and change the direction of their future today."

Each student athlete enrolled in this program will receive:

*20 hours a week of academia

*10 hours a week of sports performance training

*On-site therapy and recovery facilitated by Body Logic

*Private group transportation to and from designated inner cities

*Meals including breakfast, lunch and nutritional supplements

*Technology and supplies for the student and classroom

*TFEA branded swag for each student

*Extracurricular activities, seminars, outings and retreats

Currently The Future Elite Academy is in need of Corporate and Brand Partners to support this partnership for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Proceeds go directly towards funding a student's athletic and academic education at The Future Elite Academy. Gifts are classified as a 501(C)(3) and a tax-deductible contribution.

For more information on how you can be a part of this opportunity please reach out to [email protected] and for updates on The Future check out the website www.futureeliteacademy.com



