California Advocates, Including United Ways of California, Hope to Join Colorado and Western Leaders on Economic Justice for Immigrant Workers

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legislature's modest inclusion of tax filers that use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) with children under 6 in California's Earned Income Tax Credit and the Young Child Tax Credit is a good step, but we need more. The new proposal would only reach approximately 32,000 to 46,000 tax filers and their families, leaving out a vast majority of ITIN filers, including 178,000 children. With income disparities growing throughout the state, California's advocates have been pushing for an inclusive CalEITC for over three years. Now, with a looming recession, we need this inclusive policy to protect California's nearly 600,000 individuals and their families from falling deeper into poverty and to address structural inequities embedded in our state's tax system.

California has long been a leader on immigrant rights work, but this year, Colorado is poised to become the first in the nation to enact an inclusive state earned income tax credit for immigrant workers and their families. The Colorado expansion will encompass all workers who file taxes with an ITIN and their families in the Centennial State - no worker or family with children will be left out.

Colorado State Senator Julie Gonzales, a co-sponsor of the Budget Legislation HB20-1420 that includes the provision for immigrant workers, sent a clear message California advocates hope our Governor will hear, "Crisis exacerbates inequality, and in a time of massive hardship and a reckoning with systems that are too-often discriminatory, it becomes even more critical for decision-makers to take actions that address structural inequity. I am proud of the work that Colorado has done to include ITIN filers in its EITC expansion efforts through the recent passage of HB20-1420. I hope and expect California to lean in and join us by addressing this crisis by creating inclusive and equitable tax policy changes."

In California, the proposal's success hinges on Governor Newsom, who has historically not supported an expansion of CalEITC to ITIN filers. In fact, in 2019 the California Legislature agreed on a full expansion of the credit to immigrant workers, but during final negotiations, this hard-fought policy change was stripped away.

In the Golden State, non-citizen immigrant workers are bearing a disproportionate share of COVID-19-related job losses, with estimates suggesting that 68 percent of undocumented Californians work in the industries that have lost the most jobs since the COVID-19 economic crisis began (compared to 55 percent of all workers). Further, we know that about two in three immigrant workers excluded from the CalEITC are COVID-19 essential workers .

As multiple newspaper Editorial Boards have noted, expanding CalEITC is a smart and relatively inexpensive way to support households excluded from federal and state relief and public programs, like unemployment insurance, designed to help when jobs disappear, or hours are cut. But California is only making incremental progress to help these households and the CalEITC Coalition, legislative leaders, and economic experts alike know this isn't enough. California should lead with Colorado and invest in immigrant workers.

We urge Governor Newsom to accept the Legislature's proposal, and better yet, to go further and include all ITIN filers. Full ITIN inclusion is critical and necessary to ensure recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a recovery for all.

The members of the California Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition include:

California Immigrant Policy Center

United Ways of California

Children's Defense Fund California

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Alameda County Community Foodbank

ACLU California

Asian Pacific Environmental Network

California Catholic Conference

California Interfaith Coalition

California Association of Food Banks

CAIR California

California Partnerships

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Stockton

California County of Welfare Rights

Organizations

California Employment Lawyers Association

California Food and Farming Network

California Food Policy Advocates

California Labor Federation

California Nurses Association

California Pan-Ethnic Health Network

California Reinvestment Coalition

California Welfare Directors Association

California Women's Law Center

Childcare Law Center

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los

Angeles

Courage California

Drug Policy Alliance

End Child Poverty Campaign

Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Economic Security Project Action

First 5 Association of California

Friends Committee on Legislation of

California

FREE SF

GRACE

Greenlining Institute

Golden State Opportunity Foundation

Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice

John Burton Advocates for Youth

Jewish Public Affairs Committee of

California

Justice in Aging

Latino Coalition for a Healthy California

Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition

Leadership Counsel for Justice and

Accountability

Legal Aid at Work

Lutheran Office of Public Affairs California

National Association of Social Workers

National Council of Jewish Women -

California Policy Advocacy Network

NextGen California

PICO California

San Diego Immigrant Rights Coalition

SEIU California

Silicon Valley Community Foundation

TODEC Legal Center

UDW AFSCME Local 3930

Voices for Progress

Western Center on Law and Poverty

Young Invincibles

