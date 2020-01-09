California Almonds and Celebrity Trainer Corey Calliet Share The Secrets To Your Most Successful Year Yet

Starting off the new year, it's easy to set lofty goals for ourselves which can quickly lead to burnout. To ensure that healthy habits stick in 2020 and beyond, California Almonds has teamed up with celebrity body transformer Corey Calliet to unlock the power of nutrition and self-investment. Known for his appearances on E!'s "Revenge Body by Khloe Kardashian" and with more than 10 years of experience in sculpting some of Hollywood's most recognizable celebrity physiques, Calliet is best known for preparing Michael B. Jordan for his lead role in the "Creed" movies. Calliet continues to inspire better health habits in other celebrities including Khloe Kardashian and John Boyega, among countless others.

Calliet is an expert in setting realistic, attainable and even enjoyable wellness goals especially when it comes to prioritizing smart and purposeful snacking. Interestingly, even though 44 percent of consumers agree that they plan ahead for snacking throughout the day, according to the survey, only 15 percent of consumers say they pack healthy snacks as part of their wellness routine. With six grams of energizing protein and four grams of filling fiber, Calliet believes almonds are the perfect natural snack to help crunch cravings and meet new health goals.

"Maintaining your motivation and planning ahead are two powerful keys to success. My motivation comes from reflecting on where I used to be; realizing I don't want to be the person I was yesterday and always striving to be better," said Calliet. "Whether you're tackling a new fitness class or looking ahead to make healthier decisions, you need to surround yourself with healthy foods to stay energized and on track. Whole almonds are my ideal snack because they're a great source of natural energy that can be stashed in a gym bag or suitcase for munching but I also like to include crushed almonds in my smoothie, and I tend to pick up almond butter when I have a craving for something sweet."

"Since so many of us have calendars filled with career, family and personal wellness commitments, it's crucial to have wholesome snacks on hand to stay full and focused through long days," said registered dietitian Maya Feller. Like Calliet, Feller tells her clients challenged by navigating busy schedules that snack prep is key to stay on track while on-the-go. "I recommend almonds because they're a delicious and portable source of important nutrients like protein, fiber and magnesium."

You can look forward to smart-snacking inspiration and Calliet's upcoming recipes and tips on creating healthy habits, by visiting www.almonds.com. Calliet will be sharing the same best practices that keep his clients fueled and energized so that they can be the best version of themselves, no matter what the day brings.

About Corey Calliet

Celebrity Trainer, Body Transformation Specialist, and TV Personality, Corey Calliet, has built an unparalleled rapport within the entertainment industry since arriving in Los Angeles in 2014. With over 10 years of experience in sculpting and transforming physiques, Corey formulates and implements techniques catered to the specific goals and needs of each of his clients. Best known for his work in transforming Michael B. Jordan for his lead role as Adonis Creed in the movie Creed, Corey possesses the expertise and professionalism needed to successfully meet demands and sculpt physiques for the big screen, while coaching his clients to fully embody the characters they play. This work ethic has made an impact on many celebrity clients such as; John Boyega, Tyreke Evans, Lance Gross, Tony Bellew, Rocsi Diaz, Terrence Jenkins, Jasmine Sanders, James Frecheville, Robbie Jones, Sterling Brim, and Keith Powers. He stamped the motion picture world by way of Fox, MGM, Universal Pictures, Marvel, and Walt Disney.

As Corey's style is evident in the results you see in his clients, his physique is equally important. Recently deemed as one of the 50 Most Fit men in the world on the Flex50 list by AskMen Magazine alongside Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and Conor McGregor; Corey and his work have been covered in an array of media outlets, including health & fitness and lifestyle magazines, such as: People Magazine, Men's Fitness, GQ, Men's Journal, MAXIM, TRAIN magazine, Brit + Co and Health Magazine.

In addition to training the stars and everyday people, Corey is a motivational speaker, a passionate advocate for the fight against childhood obesity, and a devoted father of one. Corey can be seen flexing his transformation skills as one of the Leading Trainer and Personality on E!'s hottest new show, Revenge Body by Khloe Kardashian.

About California Almonds Survey

This survey, conducted with financial support from the Almond Board of California between June 26-July 13, 2019, was conducted online using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel and yielded a total sample size of 4,027 adults. Panel members are randomly recruited by probability-based sampling to be representative of the U.S. adult population:

Gender (n= 1,933 males; 2,094 females)

Generation (n= 68 GenZ; 778 Millennials; 1,449 GenX; 1,399 Boomers; 333 Mature)

Those with children <18 years in household (n= 1,568 Yes; 2,448 No)

Almond consumers (weekly+; n=1,224)

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

CONTACT:

Name: Rosie de Queljoe

Phone: +1 310 754 4141

Email: rosie.dequeljoe@porternovelli.com

SOURCE Almond Board of California

Related Links

http://www.almonds.com

