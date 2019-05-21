California Art Club Celebrates the Lazy Days of Summer with "Summer Impressions" at its Gallery at The Old Mill

SAN MARINO, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Art Club spotlights picturesque vistas that entice the viewer to kick back and enjoy the longer sunlit days with Summer Impressions: Painting the American Landscape, on view from May 21 to September 8 at its gallery at the California historical landmark The Old Mill.

The display showcases more than 40 original paintings that capture quintessential images of summertime from coast to coast – ranging from captivating seascapes and majestic mountain views, to quaint small towns and sophisticated cities. The featured imagery includes popular Southern California destinations, such as Downtown Pasadena, the Los Angeles County Arboretum, Malibu Pier and the Calafia cliffs of San Clemente.

"We are surrounded by a wide array of breathtaking sights during the hottest season of the year, which makes Summer Impressions an ideal exhibition to launch the California Art Club's 'Painting the American Landscape' exhibition series," says Bethany Lamonde, exhibitions manager for the century-old arts organization.

Following this exhibition, the organization will continue the series with Autumn Impressions, to be unveiled on August 17 at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton, Calif.

All works are available for acquisition and may be viewed online at californiaartclub.org. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Club's educational programs. The Old Mill, also known as El Molino Viejo, is located at 1120 Old Mill Road in San Marino, and gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sunday.

About the California Art Club

The California Art Club (californiaartclub.org), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest and most active leading professional art organizations in the world. The mission of the Club is to promote traditional fine arts in the fields of painting, drawing and sculpture; produce and promote art exhibitions that foster greater understanding of traditional art heritage and California history; and furnish educational opportunities in the fine arts. This year, the California Art Club and The Old Mill Foundation (old-mill.org) are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their partnership in providing a dedicated venue for showcasing contemporary-traditional fine art paintings created by the Club's artists.

