California Art Club to Present Series of Free Educational Programs During Its 108th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition in March

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Art Club will offer free educational programs during the presentation of its signature event – the 108th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition – on view at the former location of the Pasadena Museum of California Art from March 3 to 29, 2019.

The programs will include "Meet the Artists" events, during which participating artists will be in the gallery to answer questions about the nearly 300 works in this annual showcase of contemporary-traditional fine art.

There is no admission charge to view the exhibition, on display at 490 East Union Street, Pasadena, CA 91101. Exhibition hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, visit californiaartclub.org.

Sunday, March 3

Opening Day Tour and Book Signing with Jean Stern

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Jean Stern, Director of the Irvine Museum Collection at UC Irvine and an authority on the California Impressionist movement, will lead this tour.

Meet the Artists – the Importance of Color and Light

2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Gold Medal artists will discuss approaches for incorporating color and capturing the fleeting effects of light.

Saturday, March 16

"Forgotten Masters" Lecture with Dr. Micah Christensen

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Art historian and curator Dr. Micah Christensen will detail the works of five artists – Simon Vouet, Hugues Merle, Francisco Pradilla, Carolus Duran, and Pietro Canonica.

Meet the Artists – Rendering the Figure

2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Exhibiting painters and sculptors will share perspectives for spotlighting the human figure.

Sunday, March 24

Rooftop En Plein Air – Paint/Sculpt-Out with City Views

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Club artists will use the tools of their trade to create new works from the rooftop terrace, which its stunning view of Pasadena City Hall.

Meet the Artists – Capturing Urban Themes

2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Exhibiting artists will discuss how urban life and often grittier city scenes inform their works.

About the California Art Club

The California Art Club ( www.californiaartclub.org ), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest and most active leading professional art organizations in the world.

SOURCE California Art Club

Related Links

https://www.californiaartclub.org

