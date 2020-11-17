California Art Club to Unveil 'Welcome to California,' an Online Exhibition of Small Works, to Mark 'Artists Sunday' on November 29

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Art Club will unveil the virtual exhibition Welcome to California on November 29 to commemorate the first "Artists Sunday," a nationwide initiative to promote artists and artisans on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Welcome to California will feature nearly 300 small works – paintings and sculpture – of the land and lifestyle of the Golden State, created by some of the country's foremost contemporary-traditional artists. The imagery traverses the state, from the tree-lined shores of the North Coast and city scenes in San Francisco, to sun lovers skimming the waters in Laguna Beach and San Diego's famed Balboa Park.

"The California Art Club is honored to participate in the inaugural Artists Sunday and shine the spotlight on talented artists and their work," said Addy Stupin, Manager of Exhibitions. "We are looking forward to the opening of Welcome to California, which will allow art enthusiasts to 'visit' our state during the pandemic and take in its iconic imagery, which has been synonymous with our artists since the organization's founding in 1909," added Stupin.

Artists Sunday, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special and unique this holiday season.

The exhibition may be viewed at californiaartclub.org/welcome. Art enthusiasts who purchase $500 of artwork from the exhibition will receive a gift certificate for a one-year membership for a new member. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these works will benefit the organization's arts educational programming.

About the California Art Club

The California Art Club (www.californiaartclub.org), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest and most active leading professional art organizations in the world. The mission of the Club is to promote traditional fine arts in the fields of painting, drawing and sculpture; produce and promote art exhibitions that foster greater understanding of traditional art heritage and California history; and furnish educational opportunities in the fine arts.

