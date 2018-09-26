California Bank & Trust Focuses On Customer Service To Win Fifth Consecutive "Best Bank" Title In Orange County

"I'm proud of our team for winning this award and grateful to our clients for naming us Best Bank," said Eric Ellingsen, president and chief operating officer of CB&T. "We're committed to Orange County and to serving our customers with financial solutions that are customized to their needs."

Bringing insightful knowledge of local markets and extensive industry experience, CB&T bankers serve as advocates for business clients at nearly 100 offices statewide, including 10 Orange County locations.

Orange County residents recognized CB&T for its positive customer experience and for banking relationships from bankers who take the time to listen and understand customer needs. From there, customized banking solutions, best-of-class products and access to decision makers are offered for personal and business banking, commercial banking, treasury management services, international banking, real estate financing, wealth management and more.

About California Bank & Trust

For more than 60 years, California Bank & Trust (CB&T) has provided Californians with financial guidance from experienced, professional bankers. Readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune voted CB&T as the region's 2018 "Best Bank" for the eighth consecutive year and as the "Best Commercial Bank" for the fifth year in a row. In 2018, readers of The Orange County Register voted CB&T as the county's "Best Bank" for the fifth consecutive year. As part of Zions Bancorporation, CB&T has consistently won the Greenwich Excellence Awards for achievement in Middle-Market and Small Business. Locally managed CB&T, a division of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ :ZION ), has more than $11 billion in assets, nearly 100 branches statewide and is a leader among California banks for service levels and product selection. CB&T provides a full array of financial solutions for businesses and individuals, including commercial banking, business banking, small business lending, treasury management, international banking and wealth management. The professional bankers at CB&T are backed by major resources yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. The company is committed to providing clients with valuable business and economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need to succeed. To learn more, visit www.calbanktrust.com. Connect with California Bank & Trust on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEMBER FDIC: AN EQUAL HOUSING LENDER

