California-based Author Announces Availability of Recently-Launched Children's Books at Indie Bookstores and Shops Across the U.S.

DANVILLE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Read Across America Day , the nation's largest celebration of reading, California-based children's book author, Valerie Carlson Pressley, announced her picture book series for children ages 0-3 is now available in nearly half a dozen independent bookstores and gift shops across the country.

The recently launched series of books, I'm Here, I'm Here!, I'm One, I'm One!, and I'm Two, I'm Two! are available in Northern California retail locations, including BLISS in Danville, Books on Main in Murphys, Leigh's Favorite Books in Sunnyvale, and Alive Media in Alamo, and at Sweet Reads Books in Austin, Minnesota.

"Small bookstores help create the charm and character of our communities and serve as special places to nurture a joy of reading for children of all ages. I am thrilled to have my books now available at some amazing independent retailers across the U.S.," said Valerie Carlson Pressley, author and owner, Writing for Kids, a provider of engaging content for babies and little ones.

In September 2020, Pressley launched the first three titles in her debut children's book series written to celebrate special moments and developmental milestones for newborns and children through age five. The books include, I'm Here, I'm Here!, for newborns 0-12 months, I'm One, I'm One!, for children 12-24 months, and I'm Two, I'm Two!, for children ages 2-3. From grabbing toes to taking first steps, the books are written in easy rhyme designed to showcase a little one's busy year of growth and achievement. The books feature simple and colorful illustrations by Kayla Lynn Olson-Surface , an award-winning artist and cartoonist.

Since the company's launch, Pressley has donated dozens of books to Little Free Library locations throughout the East Bay. In January, she teamed with Mill Valley, CA-based Mackie Mack , an award-winning design company, to bundle the company's baby onesies with copies of I'm Here, I'm Here! for newborns. The gift sets are available at www.writingforkids.shop .

Valerie Carlson Pressley is the author and owner of Writing for Kids, a provider of engaging content for babies and little ones published in 2020. For more info: www.writingforkids.shop .

