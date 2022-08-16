California-Based BBA Wealth Management Rebrands to Beach House Wealth Management, Ushering in a New Era of Financial Partnership

Burroughs-Braley-Alibrandi Wealth Management (BBA Wealth), a California-based wealth management and financial planning firm, has undergone a rebrand including a name change to Beach House Wealth Management, new logo, and updated website.

CAPITOLA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burroughs-Braley-Alibrandi Wealth Management (BBA Wealth), a California-based wealth management and financial planning firm, has undergone a rebrand including a name change to Beach House Wealth Management, new logo, and updated website.

Since John Burroughs founded BBA Wealth in 2003, the firm has provided holistic wealth management services to clients in the Capitola, California area and beyond. Over the years, the services have expanded to include comprehensive financial planning, investment management services, and strategic partnerships for ongoing client support.

When Jason Braley and Sabin Alibrandi became owners in 2017, they retained John's original commitment to the surrounding community while modernizing the practice to accommodate clients across the country. With this company rebrand, Braley and Alibrandi hope to communicate the evolutions the company has made since 2003 and their refreshed approach to wealth management.

"The industry used to be purely centered on managing people's investments. Our services expand into all other aspects of a person's financial life that are important," Co-owner Jason Braley said of the evolution. "It can be a relief for our clients to know that there's someone who knows what's going on with their finances and can help them navigate difficult situations."

The updated name steps away from the traditional partner name approach and, instead, speaks to what many clients hope to achieve: making work optional. Whether that means retiring early and buying a beach house or moving across the country to pursue other passions, the team at Beach House Wealth Management helps clients from all walks of life meet their financial goals. Learn more and explore the update website at beachhousewealthmanagement.com .

About Beach House Wealth Management

Beach House Wealth Management is a wealth management and financial planning firm that believes in creating long-standing partnerships with its clients in order to help them achieve their goals. In addition to financial planning, the firm has a long history of community involvement.

