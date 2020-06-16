California Communications Lawyer Zeb Zankel Joins Jenner & Block

"Zeb's experience is a great asset to our clients and our firm and augments the capabilities of our nationally recognized Communications, Internet and Technology Practice," said Katya Jestin , Jenner & Block's co-managing partner. "Just as important, his values align well with the firm's, particularly his passion for pro bono work."

Mr. Zankel represents cable, wireless and fiber-optic service provider clients in rulemaking, adjudicatory and application proceedings before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and other state public utility commissions. These proceedings relate to network deployment, market competition, service affordability, interconnection agreements, California LifeLine, California Advanced Services Fund, California Teleconnect Fund and other issues. Mr. Zankel has helped secure state merger approvals for numerous companies, including T-Mobile, TeleQuality, Mitel and Altice. He has also secured state and local approvals to build aerial and underground fiber projects.

Mr. Zankel provides counsel on compliance matters involving California and other state communications laws and regulations, and has represented clients in government audits and investigations. He has drafted and negotiated fiber asset purchase agreements, and has represented companies and utilities in various litigation matters.

"Our communications group has national prominence, which Zeb's reputation will only further enhance, particularly on the West Coast," said Sam Feder, who co-chairs the firm's Communications, Internet and Technology Practice. "His ability to appear before the CPUC with ease benefits all our clients who do business in California."

Mr. Zankel began his law career as a judicial law clerk with the CPUC, where he drafted decisions in various energy and telecommunication proceedings and processed applications to provide utility service in California.

He is a co-chair of the Federal Communications Bar Association's Northern California Chapter.

"I have worked with and across from Jenner & Block's communications lawyers, and look forward to joining a team held in such high regard across the industry to help build out its West Coast footprint," said Mr. Zankel. "I'm also excited to be a part of the firm's rich tradition of pro bono work, which is a deeply important part of my own practice."

Mr. Zankel earned his JD from Santa Clara University School of Law, where he served as editor-in-chief for the Santa Clara High Technology Law Journal. He earned his BA with honors from Wesleyan University.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S COMMUNICATIONS, INTERNET AND TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE

Jenner & Block has a decades-long reputation for handling communications matters of national importance. This tradition began in the 1980s with the firm's work as lead counsel on behalf of MCI in the antitrust suit against AT&T. The practice represents communications and media companies across the United States, handling matters on the forefront of nearly all areas of communications law, including the internet, cable, telecom, wireless, satellite and media. In addition to FCC-related counseling, the Jenner & Block team has been engaged in a virtually nationwide set of activities related to seeking approval from state public utility commissions.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2019, The American Lawyer recognized the firm as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States for the ninth time in 12 years; the firm has been ranked among the top 10 in this category every year since 1990. In 2019, the publication also recognized the firm as the #3 international pro bono firm, and in 2018, named the firm as its first "Pro Bono Champion."

SOURCE Jenner & Block LLP