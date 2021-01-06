California company, Amazing Magnets, relocates its Global Headquarters to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of year-over-year growth, Amazing Magnets is relocating its business operations from Anaheim, California and building a state-of-the art global headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. The new headquarters will showcase an engineering design workspace, a media and learning center, and an innovative warehouse facility. After exploring several locations, the company was drawn to Round Rock for its entrepreneurial spirit, access to world-class talent, and beneficial cost of living. What sealed the deal for Amazing Magnets' team is a core value it shares with the city of Round Rock--the importance of community.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Boettcher said, "Our roots are that of a family-owned business with a focus on giving back to the community combined with a passion for continuous learning guided by a unique global strategy and an incredibly talented team. After visiting Round Rock and witnessing its economic growth, diversification and meeting its people, we felt like we had found our home away from home. Everyone was so welcoming, kind and supportive."

On January 7, 2021, the Amazing Magnets team, with invited guests including dignitaries from the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce, Council, County Commission, business community and media, will break ground on its 40,000 square-foot global headquarters. Leadership from the Altman Development Group will also be on hand to celebrate.

Amazing Magnets designs, manufactures, and distributes magnetic-related devices and products. "The Amazing Magnets team and organization exemplifies the type of people and businesses we want to attract and welcome to the Round Rock community. We are here to help and support them in their growth and hopefully become an integral part of their success," said Jason Ball, the CEO of the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce.

ABOUT - Amazing Magnets is a global company that designs, manufactures and distributes magnetic-related devices and products. It also provides the crucial services associated with these mission-critical functions including engineering, testing, prototyping, contract administration, regulatory compliance and warehousing.

Contact Information

Name: Judith M. Guido

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amazing Magnets

Related Links

https://www.amazingmagnets.com

