California Corporate Whistleblower Center Launches Initiative to Identify Nursing Homes in California That Are Overbilling Medi-Cal or Medicare For Rewards, and MDs are Invited to Participate Financially as a Partner

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the California Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We have launched an initiative to aggressively go after nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, rehab centers and/or acute care centers anywhere in California if they do not have adequate staff levels to maintain their patients. We have a unique approach to identify staff members at these inadequately staffed facilities."

California Medical Doctor California

"We think we have created the perfect storm for nursing homes, skilled nursing facility, rehab center or acute care facility in California, if they do not have enough staff to take care of their patients. We are inviting medical doctors who might be willing to financially participate in this endeavor to give us a call at 866-714-6466."

"The whistleblower rewards for this type of information can be significant and our physician partner will share in these rewards. It is not like a nursing home or skilled nursing facility anywhere in California is going to self-report to the state and suggest they not bill as much to Medi-Cal or Medicare, as we would like to discuss." http://California.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Aside from identifying employees who work for short-staffed nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, rehab centers or acute care facilities in California, the Corporate Whistleblower Center will be working with the insider or insiders they identify to see if they have witnessed the following:

Physical therapy that never took place.

Unhealthy living conditions for the patients ("We get pictures of these conditions").

An increase of sepsis related issues because of inadequate staffing levels.

Billing for elective medical procedures that never took place, or that were not required.

The nursing home, skilled nursing facility, rehab center or acute care facility could be doing business in Los Angeles , San Francisco , San Diego , Sacramento , Modesto , Palm Springs , Fresno , Riverside , Stockton , San Jose , or any other community in California .

The California Corporate Whistleblower Center believes there is 'gold in them hills' in California with respect to the state getting overbilled by a nursing home, skilled nursing facility or an acute care center with respect to staffing levels at these types of facilities. The group also believes their initiative might be an interesting endeavor for a medical doctor who understands the severity of the issue and who would like to help pay for spotlighting the problem and to participate in the reward. For more information, physicians in California are welcome to call the California Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466. http://California.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Media Contact:

M. Thomas Martin

209399@email4pr.com

866-714-6466

SOURCE California Corporate Whistleblower Center

Related Links

http://California.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

