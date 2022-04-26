California Crafted Men's Grooming Brand, BYRD Hair Launches into Walmart Stores Nationwide

The Award Winning Hair Essentials Join the World Largest Retailer's Expanding Beauty and Grooming Portfolio

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYRD Hair, superior quality personal care products for the modern man, has launched a curated assortment of its product line at Walmart. Three of BYRD's hero products are joining the retailer's beauty & grooming assortment and growing line up of indie brands in 1,500 stores located across the country.

BYRD Slick Pomade

Backed by science and trusted by barbers, BYRD Hair provides the complete hair and body care essentials, designed to reinvent the modern grooming routine. Clean meets functional, the line is powered by natural extracts combined with performance-based ingredients, and is formulated without phthalates, parabens and sulfates.

BYRD Hair is made in California and inspired by the "gentleman surfer" and classic 60s surf culture. Raised in Newport Beach, Founder Chase Wilson was a professional surfer who understood the transformative powers of sun, salt and surf for skin and hair health. Motivated by the legend of his great grandfather's hair tonic and barbershop, Wilson set out to create a modern day pomade and make widely available the ingredients for the world's best hair. He also envisioned paying homage to an era in which grooming was an essential daily routine by creating a line that would infuse a sense of respect and appreciation back into the ritual.

BYRD Hair is an ideal complement to Walmart's expanding collection of niche and sustainable grooming offerings that perform as well as they are made. The Slick Pomade, Matte Pomade, and Classic Pomade all retail for $9.97, offering customers a range of accessible formulas for the perfect look from street to boardroom.

"We're so excited that BYRD has found a home at Walmart, a retail icon known best for its convenience, quality and affordability – all values that we share as a brand," says Chase. "Before BYRD, I had looked around the men's personal care aisles and recognized that the options hadn't significantly changed in decades. Our goal as a team was and continues to be to graduate the consumer from old school hair care to a line that modernizes and celebrates the grooming routine. As partners, BYRD and Walmart are helping to spread the brand's wings and open up a window of opportunity for men everywhere to discover an effortless way to look and feel their best."

About BYRD Hair

BYRD offers a complete range of award-winning formulas tried & tested in the barber shop and designed to keep you looking slick from beach to street, morning to night. BYRD hatched in 2012 when professional surfer and Newport Beach, California native Chase "Big Bird" Wilson set out to create a modern day pomade. Using only the highest quality natural ingredients for its functional formulas, BYRD elevates the daily grooming routine with premium options that deliver effortless results. Visit byrdhair.com to find out more about our collections and partners.

