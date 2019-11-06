California Credit Union Announces $10,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Students Across Los Angeles County

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Fall 2019 Teacher Grants to assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Through the program, the credit union will provide $10,000 in grants to directly support classroom projects.

The Fall 2019 California Credit Union Los Angeles County Teacher Grant recipients include:

Grant Recipient School City Maricris Aquino Andres Duarte Elementary School Duarte Rebecca Colling Newhall School District Santa Clarita Jennifer Jara Price Elementary School Downey Natalie Kacou Lewis Elementary School Downey Dana Ladefoged Grant Elementary School Los Angeles Jessica Marasco Charter Oak High School Covina Kris Martino Valmonte Preschool Palos Verdes Estates Melina Melgoza Roybal Learning Center Los Angeles Evelyn Soo Westminster Avenue Elementary School Venice Omar Uribe Panorama Sports Medicine Magnet High School Panorama City

"California Credit Union was founded to support the education community, and our grant program is one way we're working to help teachers bring exciting programs into their classrooms," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "All of these projects are truly inspiring, and we congratulate each of these educators as they work to spark a new passion for learning in their students and make a difference in our shared communities."

The California Credit Union grants will help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Projects receiving grants include developing water filtration and testing systems, community sustainability programs, school-based gardens and green spaces, communication technologies and peer-based socialization for special education students, and robotics programs, among many others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $105,000 in teacher grants to benefit students throughout Los Angeles and San Diego. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles and San Diego County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

