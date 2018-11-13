California Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants Benefiting Students Across Los Angeles County

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Fall 2018 Teacher Grants assisting educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Recipients will each receive $500 to use towards their class projects.

The Fall 2018 CCU Los Angeles County Teacher Grant recipients include:

Rae Belisle , Crenshaw High School , Los Angeles

, , Kelly Davis , Chatsworth Park Elementary School, Chatsworth

, Chatsworth Park Elementary School, Christina Engen-Bindman , Crescenta Valley High School , La Crescenta

, , Theresa Fields , Visually Impaired Program, Los Angeles

, Visually Impaired Program, Jaime Foderaro , Golden Valley High School , Santa Clarita

, , Ronald Gochez , Maya Angelou High School , Los Angeles

, , Pattianna Harootian, Humanities and Arts Academy of Los Angeles, Harbor City

Grace McCullough , Diego Rivera Learning Complex, Los Angeles

, Diego Rivera Learning Complex, Sherry Mohazab , Playa Vista Elementary School, Playa Vista

, Playa Vista Elementary School, Randi Seligson , Hale Charter Academy, Woodland Hills

"California Credit Union was founded to support the education community, and our grant program is one way we are working to help teachers bring new programs into the classroom that impact their students and communities in positive ways," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We hope these grants encourage our local educators to pursue innovative projects that spark a new passion in their students, which can make a life-long difference."

The California Credit Union grants were used to help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities, including supporting hands-on social messages to help the homeless, community sustainability, peer-based socialization for special education students, development of life skills, plant/animal organic life cycles, and many more.

California Credit Union encourages local educators to follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion for more opportunities for education-focused programs and support initiatives throughout the year.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $85,000 in teacher grants to benefit students throughout Los Angeles and San Diego. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles and San Diego County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. Visit ccu.com for more information.

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

