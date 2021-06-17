California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across Los Angeles County

GLENDALE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has awarded $5,000 to fund innovative school projects through its Spring 2021 Teacher Grant initiative. Through the program, the credit union provides 10 grants of $500 each to local teachers to underwrite a diverse range of original learning projects for their students.

The Spring 2021 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across Los Angeles county:

California Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Cynthia Abbott Washington STEAM Multi-Lingual Academy Pasadena Keegria Banks Phineas Banning High School Wilmington Megan Cai Glen Alta Span School Los Angeles Patricia Chavez Chatsworth Charter High School Chatsworth Jeanine Flier Mount Gleason Middle School Sunland Jessica Garcia California Elementary School La Puente Ralph Gomez Academic Leadership Community, Miguel Contreras Learning Complex Los Angeles Jenna Lederer Panorama High School Panorama City Kathleen Pickard Badillo Elementary School Covina Potina Yi St. Francis Xavier School Burbank

Photos of all recipients can be found here.

"California Credit Union was founded to support the education community, and our grant program is one way we are continuing to assist teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate these educators who are going above and beyond to create exciting new programs for their students and families. We hope these grants will help our teachers bring learning to life for their students in creative and innovative ways."

The California Credit Union grants will help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Projects receiving grants include art expression programs focused on social change, anti-racism, diversity & inclusion, a cooking channel for special needs students, a mobile library, ASL instructional videos for families, coding & robotics programs, and a volunteer student reading program in assisted living facilities, among others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $135,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.ccu.com

