California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

GLENDALE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Spring 2020 Teacher Grants to assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Through the program, the credit union will provide 10 grants of $500 each to directly support classroom projects in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The Spring 2020 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:

California Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Emerson Arias 9th Street Elementary School Los Angeles Florence Avognon Dorothy Kirby School Commerce Susan Deloach, LD Northeast Special Education Service Center Pacoima Doelyn Estrella Arleta High School Arleta Amber Kaiser Northridge Middle School Northridge Brenda Keller Newhall Elementary School Newhall Jose Leon Fourth Street Elementary School Los Angeles John Newell Jackson STEM Dual Language Magnet Academy Altadena Carey Pineda R. F. Hazard Elementary School Santa Ana Juan Rodriguez Gulf Avenue Elementary School Wilmington

"Teachers today are facing unprecedented challenges in engaging with their students in new and different ways, and continue to go above and beyond in adapting to new learning environments," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate these inspiring teachers, and are proud to continue our commitment to supporting our education community through these grants. We hope this extra support will help educators as they create innovative and meaningful programs for their students, whether through online or in-classroom learning."

The California Credit Union grants will help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Projects receiving grants include school-based gardens, STEMS robotic programs and STEAM labs, student podcast programs, special education reading programs, and modems to support distance learning for families in need, among many others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $115,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.



About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union

