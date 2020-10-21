California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Students in Los Angeles County

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Fall 2020 Teacher Grants to assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Through the program, the credit union will provide 10 grants of $500 each to directly support classroom projects in Los Angeles County.

The Fall 2020 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:

California Credit Union Teacher Grant Recipient School City Karen Anderson Windsor Hills Math Science Aerospace Magnet Los Angeles Emerson Arias 9th Street Elementary Los Angeles Heather Armijo Bertrand Avenue Elementary Reseda I-Chen Chan Cahuenga Elementary Los Angeles Alma Cielo Livingstone Norma Coombs Elementary Pasadena Annette Medina Broad Avenue Elementary Wilmington Ken Newton Fair Oaks Ranch Community School Canyon Country Christian Ravard Century Community Charter School Inglewood Susan Sciarillo Royal High School Simi Valley Phuong Uzoff Richmond Street Elementary El Segundo

"All of these programs illustrate the amazing creativity and passion that teachers are bringing to their virtual classrooms as they adapt to engaging their students through online learning formats," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate each of these inspiring teachers for their unique programs, and are honored to support our education community. We hope these grants will help these educators continue on with their tremendous work in creating innovative and meaningful experiences for their students."

The California Credit Union grants will help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities in today's virtual learning environments. Projects receiving grants include STEAM engineering and robotics programs, a survival book and supporting technologies and tools for virtual learning, at-home science kits, a school-wide mosaic initiative, and sensory bins for special needs students, among many others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $125,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available here.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

