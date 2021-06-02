California Democratic Challenger to Newsom Raises Over a Quarter of a Million in 14 Days

VENTURA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meet Kevin Paffrath campaign announced that he has successfully raised over a quarter of a million dollars only 2 weeks after announcing his candidacy. The money was raised from over 3,000 individual donors with no single donation totaling more than $5,000. The average donation amount was approximately $73 with $230,000 already received and another $20,000 committed. None of these donations are from the candidate or family members. Paffrath claims this shows the movement to recall Newsom is NOT just a "Republican recall," the recall is a symptom of Gavin Newsom's failures to lead California in solving our Homeless Emergency, Housing Emergency, Traffic Emergency, and Schooling Emergencies.

Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor Campaign

Meet Kevin Paffrath's has a 20-part plan to solve California's crisis including declaring 4 states of emergency:

State of Emergency: Ending Homelessness within 60 days.

Ending Homelessness within 60 days. State of Emergency: Housing Crisis: State to Takeover ALL Building and Safety/Development for Expediting Building Permits IMMEDIATELY.

Housing Crisis: State to Takeover ALL Building and Safety/Development for Expediting Building Permits IMMEDIATELY. State of Emergency: Creating Future Schools to immediately provide a free path to financial, vocational, high school, and college education in ONE platform.

Creating Future Schools to immediately provide a free path to financial, vocational, high school, and college education in ONE platform. State of Emergency: Transportation: Immediately authorizing and requiring private proposals for tunnels, variable toll roads, mass transit, roads, and ending High-Speed-Rail Funding.

Additional priorities include no income tax on the first $250,000 of income and legalizing gambling both in-person and online.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

20-Part Plan: www.MeetKevin.com

Related Files

06:02:2021.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor Campaign