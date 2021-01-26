California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Largest State Criminal Justice Agency in the United States, Implements eSOPH Background Investigation System

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) transitioned to eSOPH, the industry-leading background investigation software system by Miller Mendel. eSOPH is specifically designed for law enforcement background investigations. The CDCR evaluated at least three other software systems before ultimately selecting eSOPH. By implementing eSOPH, CDCR will reduce their background investigation time by approximately 50% and gain access to tools and other cost-saving efficiencies.

The CDCR intends to process approximately 7,000 background investigations within the first 12-months. The CDCR will also be utilizing the integrated social media screening service, Experian credit report service, and the eSOPH smart fax service. The advanced smart fax service allows investigators to fax reference/local checks with the click of a button, and facilitates the automatic routing of received faxes directly into the correct applicant file, requiring no manual uploading by the background investigator.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city and tribal police departments, county sheriff's offices and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 70,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report time savings of up to 60 percent per background investigation. Those using the system also report a significant reduction in costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage, and filing space. By transitioning to eSOPH, the CDCR joins several other California agencies on the system, including the California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Santa Ana Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department, and several District Attorney's offices and other agencies.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is the state agency in California responsible for the state prison and parole system. It was formed in 1885 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. The CDCR is organized into six divisions: Division of Adult Institutions; Division of Adult Parole Operations; Division of Health Care Services; Facility Planning, Construction and Management; Division of Juvenile Justice; and the Division of Rehabilitative Programs. The CDCR employs over 66,800 sworn peace officers and non-sworn support personnel.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

Miller Mendel Contact:

Tyler Miller

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Miller Mendel