California Dude Ranch Announces "Tanks For Staying" Promotion

"After recent months, the wide open spaces and uninterrupted views of the Sierra are especially inviting," said General Manager Jill Rivoli. "We are doing everything we can to keep our guests and staff safe and to help everyone find a way to get outside, enjoy a family vacation, and reconnect for a little while."

Greenhorn Ranch is nestled on 600 acres in the Lost Sierra and was founded in 1962. The iconic family vacation destination features 28 guest rooms, saloon, dance hall, stocked fly-fishing ponds, pool, rodeo arenas, 60 horses, fire pit, skeet shooting, 3D archery, and hundreds of miles of trails crossing creeks and reaching stunning views.

This year, guests will enjoy updates including beautifully remodeled cabins, a refurbished airstream trailer, a fleet of e-assist mountain bikes, and several additions to the outdoor activity calendar. To support social-distancing recommendations, staff is modifying the guest dining experience by adding outdoor seating and offering more plated meal services alongside strict cleaning protocols.

Guests who book between August through October can enjoy the just-announced "Tanks for Staying" promotion, restrictions apply. All-inclusive packages include meals, lodging, all outdoor adventures, classes, and evening entertainment. For more information, visit GreenhornRanch.com . Photos available for download.

About Greenhorn Ranch

Greenhorn Ranch is a working guest ranch in Northern California's Lost Sierra. Established in 1962, it hangs its hat on fostering new traditions. The long-time member of the Dude Ranch Association is driven to serve guests through Western hospitality, a warm welcome, real ranch living, and an unparalleled vacation experience. Catering to greenhorns from around the world, it guides families and vacationers on a genuine horse ranch experience with guided trail rides, horseback riding lessons, expert wranglers, stocked fishing ponds, and more. With 600 acres, more than 60 horses trained for family riding, a staff of full-time wranglers and adventure seekers, Greenhorn Ranch is ready to be your guide. Cultivate your cowboy within. Learn more at www.GreenhornRanch.com .

