California Fight Against Coronavirus (CFAC), an alliance to battle the new coronavirus, was launched in the State of California

The CFAC, founded by Kevin Xu, is dedicated to build a window for Californians which include business, institutes, and society to show their effort and support to worldwide individuals whose life have been impacted by the new virus. Currently, CFAC is joined by multiple alliances such as Bay Area Council (BAC) to form points of contact in different cities in China to provide communication with different agencies on allocating the resource and donation upon request. We will direct the inquiry to the accurate recipients who needs help in China.