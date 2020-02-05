California Fight Against Coronavirus (CFAC), an alliance to battle the new coronavirus, was launched in the State of California
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 Novel Coronavirus is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread is occurring. Currently, it's unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people.
The CFAC, founded by Kevin Xu, is dedicated to build a window for Californians which include business, institutes, and society to show their effort and support to worldwide individuals whose life have been impacted by the new virus. Currently, CFAC is joined by multiple alliances such as Bay Area Council (BAC) to form points of contact in different cities in China to provide communication with different agencies on allocating the resource and donation upon request. We will direct the inquiry to the accurate recipients who needs help in China.
