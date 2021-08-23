California Fire Foundation Distributes Over 1,500 Supplying Aid To Victims Of Emergency (SAVE) Cards Totaling Over $375,000 In Aid, To Survivors Of The River, Dixie And Caldor Fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fire Foundation is distributing their Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) cards to victims of the recent devastating fires raging in northern California.

The SAVE program brings immediate, short-term relief in the amount of a $250 gift card to victims of fire or other natural disaster throughout California. When a fire or natural disaster strikes, victims are often left with nothing more than the clothes on their backs and this $250 provides immediate relief so they may purchase basic necessities such as medicine, food or clothing.

The California Fire Foundation is working with Community-based organizations (CBOs) on the ground to assist with the distribution of the cards to those in need, ensuring they reach victims as quickly as possible. The Plumas Crisis Intervention Resource Center (PCIRC) are assisting with SAVE card distribution to those impacted by the Dixie Fire, the Nevada County Relief Fund is supporting the distribution of cards to River Fire victims and the El Dorado Community Foundation is helping to distribute SAVE cards to those affected by the Caldor Fire.

With the Dixie Fire, California's second-largest wildfire in modern history, raging across 5 counties, the fast-moving Caldor Fire in El Dorado County and the River Fire spanning Placer and Nevada counties, this fire season is impacting a large number of people across the northern part of the state.

"So many people are suffering in these affected communities due to these large, fast-moving wildfires," said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. "The $250 SAVE card provides immediate relief to victims who have been hugely impacted by these fires and lost so much. Working closely with the CBOs in these regions enables us to quickly get the cards into the hands of those that need them most."

"We are witnessing first-hand the devastation and trauma people are experiencing when they come through our doors but the SAVE cards from the California Fire Foundation are like sending angels to allow us to help others," said Cathy Rahmeyer, Director of Operations at the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center.

For more information on SAVE and where to donate visit www.cafirefoundation.org/SAVE

About:

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. cafirefoundation.org.

Press Contact: Fera Dayani, CA Fire Foundation (916) 605-9513; [email protected]

