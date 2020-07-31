California Globe hits 1 million monthly page views

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea of Reeds Media announced today that its California political site CaliforniaGlobe.com has received 1,154,371 page views in July 2020. This marks the first month in which the site broke the 1 million page view mark, a milestone for a site that launched less than two years ago. The site was viewed by 872,007 unique visitors in July 2020. So far in 2020, the site has received 5,644,887 page views from 3,761,553 unique users.

Since its inception, the site has published nine stories that have eclipsed the 100,000 page view mark. That includes scoops about Joe Biden's choice of vice-presidential candidate coming down to Cong. Karen Bass and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (leading Fox News to book both legislators as its only two guests on this Sunday's "Fox News Sunday"), Gov. Newsom's controversial executive order enabling the diversion of gas tax revenues, and a state edict that declares what constitutes a "bar meal." Twenty stories have garnered more than 50,000 page views.

Launched in September 2018, California Globe is an independent, professional news website obsessively chronicling everything political throughout the state of California. Edited by experienced California journalist Katy Grimes, the site is pro-growth and pro-business, non-partisan and objective. California Globe is owned by Sea of Reeds Media, an independent media company founded by former New York Observer editor Ken Kurson and experienced publisher Kevin Sanders based in Washington, DC.

