California Governor's Office Of Emergency Services Announces Donation Of Nearly Eight Million Personal Protection Items From Accelerate360

SMYRNA, Ga., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governor's Office of Emergency Service (Cal OES) today announced the arrival of nearly 8 million personal protection equipment (PPE) items that have been donated by Accelerate360, a national marketing, sales, logistics, and media conglomerate headquartered in Atlanta, GA. More than 7.8 million items including protective face masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed to small businesses, tribal communities, migrants crossing the border in the US, and the state's essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Partnerships with the private sector have been invaluable as we continue to respond to the pandemic and the needs of our essential workers. We are thankful for Accelerate360's donation of 7.8 million items of PPE which demonstrates we are truly in this together. This donation was distributed to all corners of the State, to multiple different essential industries, and numerous communities in need," said Abby Browning, Chief, Cal OES Office of Private Sector and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Coordination.

Cal OES has worked to support the state's 38 million residents throughout the past year as the COVID-19 Pandemic challenged local residents, schools, and businesses unlike anything else in recent history. Despite the declining hospitalizations and positivity rates, support is still needed to assist the vulnerable communities and essential workers who remain at the forefront of risk. The donation of supplies from Accelerate360 will be distributed across the entire state and provide much needed support to individuals and businesses.

"Accelerate360 is committed to all of our local communities, from Atlanta to Sacramento, and I speak for all of us when I say that we are grateful to be in a position to provide support and resources to our friends in California," said Accelerate360 CEO David Parry. "We have had the great pleasure of donating millions of PPE supplies to communities and schools across the country and it underscores how our staff, many of whom are on the frontlines to ensure deliveries of vital products and supplies, continues to go above and beyond to do their part in helping the country recover from this pandemic."

Accelerate360 has previously donated PPE supplies to communities across the country. In late 2020, the company teamed up with Mark Wahlberg's Performance Inspired brand to donate supplies to local schools in 13 U.S. cities. In addition to the donation, the company also posted a "Thank You" to essential workers, featuring Wahlberg, on billboards across the country.

About Accelerate360, LLC

Accelerate 360 is a distribution, sales, marketing and media conglomerate that provides customized solutions for retailers and consumer product brands across each of our lines of business. With over 100 years of legacy experience, the company has a proven track record in Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and Direct to Consumer (DTC) fulfillment as well as sourcing, retail program development, marketing, sales, category management and media solutions. Accelerate360 is also the largest magazine wholesaler in the US and owns over 30 media brands including US Weekly and Men's Journal. The company's internal brand and marketing studio manages proprietary brand development and marketing services throughout the ecosystem. Located in Smyrna, Georgia and with offices and facilities across the US, Accelerate360 is proud to employ over 1,100 employees. For more information, visit Accelerate360.com

