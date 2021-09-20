California grassroots group launches ads to back West Virginians in opposing Manchin's amnesty actions

Senator Joe Manchin is out of touch with West Virginians on immigration. Amnesty should be off the table. Tweet this

At the core of Manchin's sway is a potential massive amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants as West Virginia, the U.S., and the world navigate life under the daunting climate of the pandemic and unprotected U.S. borders amidst the worst illegal immigration on record.

Ric Oberlink, Executive Director of CAPS, elaborates on the campaign:

"Senator Joe Manchin is out of touch with West Virginians on immigration. He has become one of the most powerful Senators in Congress by being a centrist in contentious political battles. On immigration, Manchin has signaled that he will back various amnesty proposals from the Biden administration. This position is at odds with the majority of West Virginians, and Manchin needs to know that it puts him in political jeopardy with his constituents."

Known for timely, outspoken, in-your-face televised and digital messaging, CAPS aims to show support for West Virginians as crucial immigration provisions in Congress hang in the balance. Proposals from Democrats could provide an amnesty for 8 million illegal immigrants. The incentive for more illegal immigration will result in an influx of millions more.

Added Oberlink, "Machin's influence is evident, his power, undeniable. Back door deals will not go unnoticed. West Virginians are watching, and they have our support: Amnesty should be off the table."

