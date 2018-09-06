California Hotel & Lodging Association Statement On SB 970

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement about Governor Brown's signing into law Senate Bill 970, authored by Senator Toni Atkins, that requires hotels and motels to train employees on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and report those signs to law enforcement.

"Our industry is a long-time leading advocate in the prevention, identification and notification of human trafficking," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO, California Hotel & Lodging Association. "By working closely with Senator Atkins, we ensured our shared goal of consistently and effectively training our employees to spot and report incidents of human trafficking was met. We thank Governor Brown, Senator Atkins and her colleagues for working with our industry to craft a successful new law."

