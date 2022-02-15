California increases planned energy storage deployment

Power Electronics investors to boost nine new storage projects in California

VALENCIA, Spain, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California is undoubtedly one of the states where energy storage is breaking records. One of the multinationals that will participate in 9 of the new projects to be promoted in this territory is Power Electronics. The company will supply technology with a storage capacity of 6.4 GWh and will include both battery inverters and solar storage for a total amount of 1.6GW, the two main business lines of the multinational.

Participation in this plan means Power Electronics, whose Headquarters are in Gilbert, Arizona, will become one of the suppliers of 11.5 GW of clean energy ordered by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission in California. These actions are part of the SB100 policy through which it is intended that California will have 100% clean energy by 2045.

"This project is evidence that we continue leading the energy transition worldwide and that an increasing number of countries are joining the process," said David Salvo, CEO of Power Electronics. In fact, the corporation is not only the world's largest manufacturer of energy conversion systems, but also the leading manufacturer of solar inverters in the US.

Power Electronics' participation in this project located in California represents a strong start for the company, which closed 2021 with 25 % more installed capacity than the previous year."This 2022 is going to be key to continue growing in the United States, Latin America and Europe," reiterated Salvo.

About Power Electronics. Power Electronics is the world's leading manufacturer of power conversion systems for energy storage and a leading manufacturer of solar inverters for photovoltaic plants in Europe, Oceania and America. Its products are present in nearly 1,300 plants in 35 countries around the world. The company closed 2021 with a figure of 50GW of installed AC power, which has prevented the discharge of more than 60.5 million tons of CO2 into the environment.

