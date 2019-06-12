California Innovations Targets U.S. Outdoor Community For Expansion With Next Gen, High Performance TITAN And Arctic Zone Coolers Debuting At 2019 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market

"We have systematically innovated every aspect of the soft sided cooler based on years of exhaustive consumer research designed to discover what matters to consumers," said Mel Mogil, president at California Innovations Inc. "First and foremost, we boosted thermal performance by developing high performance insulation. We improved the exteriors with our water and stain resistant Rhino-Tech ® . We enhanced portability with our Backsaver ® Load Bearing Technology, and we changed the game with our patented Zipperless™ HardBody ® Coolers. We're passionate about building the world's best coolers and we take great pride in having developed technologies that make coolers better," Mogil added.

California Innovations has been responsible for many game changing innovations that have expanded the soft sided insulated category over the years. These include the first collapsible cooler, first Zipperless™ cooler, and first self-inflating cooler among many others.

Mogil credits a collaborative, pioneering team for the company's success. This includes product designers, developers and engineers based in North America and Asia, a premier sourcing team and partnerships with respected universities on projects including best-in-class insulation (University of Chicago) and portability (The Ergonomics Center at North Carolina State University).

About California Innovations

Since it was founded more than 30 years ago, California Innovations has grown to become the world's leading provider of soft sided coolers and insulated lunch packs. The company has maintained its leadership position by focusing on performance and fashion, with an emphasis on proprietary technologies that deliver the best possible consumer experience. California Innovations carries Arctic Zone, Titan, AZ Pro, Ultra by Arctic Zone, Food Pro, Columbia, Dabney Lee and Interlockers Food Storage brands. Under these brands it offers soft sided insulated coolers and meal carriers, food transport solutions, shopping totes and diaper bags. The company enjoys vast penetration in all retail channels with presence in big box retailers ranging from Costco, Target and Walmart to Kohl's, Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. California Innovations is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in Montréal, Chicago, Atlanta and Szhenzhen, China and distributes its products globally.

