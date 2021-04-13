California Institute of Arts & Technology Readies Students for IT Careers

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at California Institute of Arts & Technology (CIAT) who are pursuing careers in information technology (IT) are building knowledge and skills through a unique multi-dimensional learning path that readies them to join the tech workforce while offering them a high level of ROI on their time and personal investment.

CIAT's pioneering a one-of-a-kind Applied Bachelor's degree program combines the value of a traditional academic degree with the best practices of career preparation, technical training and professional certifications, including those offered by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and its workforce.

CompTIA is the leading provider of professional certifications on the foundations of IT. Five of its certifications are part of the CIAT bachelor's degree program – CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, A+, Network+, Security+ and Linux+.

"There are many pathways to a career in technology, but the journey is made easier when people have the confidence that they can take on any challenge they'll encounter in the workplace," said John McGlinchey, CompTIA's executive vice president for global certifications. "By delivering highly relevant education and quality training opportunities while championing the value of professional certifications, California Institute of Arts & Technology is preparing today's students to become tomorrow's entrepreneurs and innovators."

At CIAT, students do not have to choose between the long-term value of earning a four-year degree and the short-term need of landing a job. The program prepares students for rapid entry into the workforce – career-ready for an entry-level IT position in as little as 15 weeks. Students are ready to earn their first certification (CompTIA ITF+) within five weeks, a significant boost in confidence early on in their academic journey. Additional CompTIA certifications in networking and cybersecurity can be attained as they pursue a four-year degree.

"CompTIA certifications are the gold standard in the industry and are demanded by employers hiring IT professionals," said Jamie Doyle, President and Founder of California Institute of Arts & Technology. "For students looking to get their foot in the door with their first IT position, it is critical to build a strong foundation of IT skills. Our Applied Bachelor's Degree program follows CompTIA's best practices Core certification path, which helps students build powerful resumes land highly competitive IT positions."

CIAT's Applied Bachelor's Degree in Computer Information Systems can be completed within 3.5 years at their 2 campus locations in Southern California or 100% online. Upon graduation, CIAT students are ready to join the IT workforce with real-world experience, industry certifications and a degree; a trifecta of accomplishments that has them prepared to compete for higher positions, higher salaries and to maximize their career growth potential.

About California Institute of Arts & Technology

California Institute of Arts & Technology (CIAT) is a technical vocational college that offers a unique educational approach to prepare students to launch or advance competitive IT careers. Since opening its doors in 2008, CIAT continues to innovate in both its on campus and online programs. With small class sizes, hands-on training, industry certification preparation, and personalized career coaching, students receive the personalized attention compete for in-demand IT positions in the workforce. Visit https://www.ciat.edu

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org .

