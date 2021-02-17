California Labor & Workforce Development Agency Launches New Employer Portal for COVID-19 Industry Guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) recently launched a new Employer Portal, a one-stop hub for California employers to quickly find up-to-date state and local county COVID-19 guidance by business industry. The portal can be accessed at SaferAtWork.covid19.ca.gov, a new site for employers and workers featuring information about how we can all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

As businesses across the state continue to adapt through the pandemic, LWDA encourages employers to utilize the portal as a resource for how to operate safely and ensure compliance with state and local guidance.

"We recognize that in a public health crisis, guidelines and best practices are evolving. That's why we created a central navigation hub where employers can find the latest information," said Labor Secretary Julie A. Su. "With this resource, we hope all employers will find it easier to access state and local information so that businesses can operate as safely as possible."

To use the portal, employers answer a short set of questions on their business type, location, and current COVID-19 practices, and it generates a tailored "road map" of relevant information, links to helpful resources and more. The portal can generate more than 2,000 potential road maps depending on the business type and location, which identify the COVID-19 related guidance in effect for the business and county and can be printed or emailed for easy reference.

The portal, available in English and Spanish, pulls all COVID-19 guidance and requirements from trusted state, county and city sources, including from the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. In addition, it provides information about employee benefits, paid sick leave and immediate steps to take in the event of a COVID-19 case at work. To ensure accurate information at all times, the portal will be updated with local and state guidance on an ongoing basis.

Of note, the portal does not ask for business name or any other personal information. The information in the portal is for educational purposes and will not be used for state enforcement activities. The portal provides summarized information about California's COVID-19 industry guidance and is not intended to provide legal advice.

The Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) is an executive branch agency that provides leadership to protect and improve the well-being of California's current and future workforce. LWDA oversees seven major departments, boards and panels that serve California businesses and workers.

Members of the press may contact Samantha Leos at (916) 208-3749, and are encouraged to subscribe to get email alerts on LWDA's press releases or other agency updates.

SOURCE California Labor & Workforce Development Agency

Related Links

https://www.labor.ca.gov/

