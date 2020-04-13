California Lawyers Association and CalBar Connect Partner to Bring More Benefits to California Attorneys

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA) and CalBar Connect announced a new partnership today. CLA is focused on empowering California attorneys by providing valuable resources to overcome the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance will help more California attorneys access an array of exclusive discounts offered by CalBar Connect's many partners, saving time and resources during a difficult time. From business products and services to insurance and major appliances, attorneys can save on premium brands and services. Plus, a portion of purchases made through CalBar Connect is invested in legal aid organizations providing free legal services to Californians in need, setting up shop in rural areas where lawyers are few and far between, and working toward a California where no one is treated unfairly in our justice system.

"Partnering with CalBar Connect is an extension of our mission to deliver high-quality programs, events, and resources to California attorneys and to promote access to justice by providing funding to legal aid programs throughout the state. We encourage our members to check out all the discounts they can access through CalBar Connect," said CLA CEO and Executive Director Ona Alston Dosunmu.

"We're thrilled to partner with CLA and offer our wide range of discounts on premium brands to a larger audience. California attorneys can access discounts for work and home as well as additional benefits if they join CLA," said Cal Bar Affinity CEO Bianca Sierra Wolff.

About the California Lawyers Association

Established in 2018, the California Lawyers Association (CLA) is the voluntary state bar association for all California lawyers. Comprised of 100,000 members from a diverse array of practice settings and specialties, CLA thrives at the intersection of innovation and dedication—delivering high-quality programs, events, and resources to lawyers and the public. Through premier educational and networking opportunities and CLA's initiatives, members enhance their expertise, develop professional contacts, and defend the legal profession and the rule of law.

About CalBar Connect

CalBar Connect is managed by Cal Bar Affinity, a subsidiary of California ChangeLawyers (formerly California Bar Foundation). The program offers high quality, discounted products and services to licensed California lawyers. California attorneys can start saving now at CalBarConnect.com.

