California Lawyers Association and Legal Access Alameda Partner to Provide Help to Members of the Community Impacted by COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) and Legal Access Alameda (Legal Access) are proud to announce a new partnership hosting a free online question and answer portal through the American Bar Association's Free Legal Answers (FLA) platform. The platform will offer pro bono legal services to Northern Californians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially low-income residents who face limited access to legal services.

The project is focused on providing legal support to those especially affected by COVID-19, particularly in the areas of labor and employment, housing, and family law. With a four-month pilot program in Northern California starting September 1st, the program will help residents navigate the legal landscape with support from volunteer lawyers and experts in California law. Volunteer attorneys will take required online classes in the relevant law, and expert attorneys will review answers before they go out, in order to ensure that we are providing high-quality legal services.

In a statement, CLA President Emilio Varanini highlighted the importance of getting help where it is needed most. "When disaster strikes, the most vulnerable among us often find it hard to get the legal help they need. This partnership with Legal Access, hosting the Free Legal Answers platform, offers our volunteer attorneys a new opportunity to help our communities directly, providing access to critical resources as they navigate this pandemic."

Legal Access President Janice Cho also addressed the desire the attorneys have to help. "Giving back is paramount in our profession. Bay Area lawyers and lawyers from around the state are eager to share their expertise with those in need, and the Free Legal Answers platform provides an easy and flexible opportunity to give much needed legal advice."

This project is the latest in a series of resources CLA and Legal Access have each developed to support their communities facing difficult decisions and legal obstacles, including the Navigating COVID-19 video series and the statewide website hosted by the Disaster Legal Services Collaborative. If you need help and to access the platform, go to https://ca.freelegalanswers.org/

This partnership is made possible with support from the California Lawyers Foundation, the Bigglesworth Family Foundation, the van Löben Sels/RembeRock Foundation, and the Walter and Elise Haas Foundation, and with the partnership of the American Bar Association.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, the California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

ABOUT LEGAL ACCESS ALAMEDA

Legal Access Alameda is the pro bono arm of the Alameda County Bar Association. Legal Access provides free legal services to Alameda County's low-income population by mobilizing volunteer attorneys to provide pro bono service.

SOURCE California Lawyers Association

Related Links

http://calawyers.org

