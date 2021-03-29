California Listings Shakes Up Southern California's Real Estate Marketplace With Spring 2021 Launch

Data Reports

Quick News Bites

Daily Market Updates

Agent Profiles

Expert Interviews

Premier Listings

Exclusive Property Tours

Neighborhood Market Analysis

Direct Connection to Top CA Agents

Exclusive Website Chat Platform

All featured agents are vetted following strict proprietary requirements, ensuring California Listings is home to only the best market territory experts. California Listings was derived out of a presumptive need—how do you cut through the noise from all of the "real estate experts" and find the true top agent for a specific neighborhood?

"Real estate is very neighborhood specific, so we will be partnering with the most well-connected real estate agent per market territory, hand-picked for their expertise," says Frankie Morales, California Listings Co-founder and Publisher. "Agents are known to have insider intel and influential connections in their market areas of expertise. California Listings will be the spot for you to connect to the top vetted agent according to the neighborhood you're trying to buy into or sell out of. For example, if you're trying to get into an exclusive street in Beverly Hills, you're going to want to call Joyce Rey. Malibu? Chris Cortazzo. Corona Del Mar? Tim Tamura. California Listings will showcase these agents and the other local real estate leaders by neighborhood, rather than a wide-range zip code."

CaliforniaListings.com officially goes live on April 3, 2021, with the debut of our principal agent partners in the greater Southern California area, including:

Jeff Anderson : Long Beach

: Ernie Carswell : Beverly Hills Post Office

: Beverly Hills Post Office Dennis Chernov : Studio City

: Chris Cortazzo : Malibu

: Jennifer Davidson : Redondo Beach

: Kris & Stephanie Denton : Torrance

: Josh Flagg : Beverly Hills Trousdale Estates

: Beverly Hills Trousdale Estates Anthony Marguleas : Pacific Palisades

: Kofi Nartey : Playa Vista

: George Penner : Pasadena

: Suzanne Perkins : Santa Barbara

: Joyce Rey : Beverly Hills

: Randy Solakian : Montecito

: Bryn Stroyke : Manhattan Beach

: Robb Stroyke : Hermosa Beach

: Timothy Tamura : Corona Del Mar

: Molly Hobin Williams : Palos Verdes Estates

Additional SoCal regions will roll out through Summer 2021, with the NorCal site expected to go live by late Fall.

CALIFORNIA LISTINGS SOCIAL:

Website: www.californialistings.com

Twitter: @TheCAListings

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theCAListings

Instagram: @TheCAListings

PRESS CONTACT:

Jeff Katz, Editor-in-Chief

(310) 807-7350

[email protected]

SOURCE California Listings

Related Links

https://www.californialistings.com

