California Manufacturers & Technology Association Partners with Taqtile, Global Leader in Augmented Reality Maintenance and Training Software

SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) announces the addition of Taqtile as a new technology partner. By joining CMTA, Taqtile will offer access to its interactive platform, Manifest, enabling member organizations to harness its knowledge capture, interactive work instruction, and over-the-shoulder support capabilities. Having access to Manifest will provide California manufacturers an opportunity to maximize operational efficiencies, raise employee productivity, and better compete regionally and globally.

Through this partnership, California's next-generation manufacturing plants will have access to education programs that will enable them to incorporate Taqtile's cutting-edge enterprise expertise into their day-to-day operations. Opportunities for members to learn about Manifest, Taqtile's augmented reality (AR) training and upskilling platform, will be offered by CMTA over the coming months. Insights on leveraging AR to access the expertise of knowledgeable frontline personnel, including step-by-step maintenance procedures and repair instructions, will empower manufacturers and their frontline staff to improve efficiencies, accuracy and productivity.

"Innovative partners like Taqtile help us deliver state-of-the-art technologies that will tangibly benefit emerging and fast-paced manufacturing processes," said CMTA President, Lance Hastings. "Bringing solutions like Manifest to our members allows us to ensure we're fulfilling our mission of helping California's manufacturers grow and remain competitive globally. We owe it to our membership and the more than 1.2 million California manufacturing workers to provide access to emerging technologies that empower them in their jobs and create better efficiencies across their organizations."

"CMTA is providing world-class support for California's manufacturers and introducing cutting-edge technologies that will help these companies increase their competitiveness," said Taqtile cofounder and CEO, Dirck Schou. "The intuitive Manifest platform delivers to organizations the ability to leverage the expertise of their most knowledge employees, empowering frontline personnel to perform complex tasks more safely, efficiently, and accurately. We anticipate that a significant number of CMTA members will explore Manifest and apply it to their long-term advantage."

About Taqtile

Taqtile, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Mixed Reality category, builds enterprise software that leverages augmented reality to make Everyone an Expert, capturing the unique knowledge of company experts and sharing that knowledge with frontline workers. By virtually transporting the knowledge of experts when and where it's needed, sometimes under the most urgent circumstances, Taqtile customers enhance operational capabilities and improve performance. The Manifest platform allows company experts to easily document and record tribal knowledge, and distribute it across an entire workforce, enabling less experienced operators to easily follow instructions and complete complex tasks safely and consistently. For more information on Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

About CMTA

The California Manufacturers & Technology Association works to improve and enhance a strong business climate for California's 30,000 manufacturing, processing and technology-based companies. Since 1918, CMTA has worked with state government to develop balanced laws, effective regulations and sound public policies to stimulate economic growth and create new jobs while safeguarding the state's environmental resources. CMTA represents 400 businesses from the entire manufacturing community – an economic sector that generates more than $300 billion every year and employs more than 1.2 million Californians.

