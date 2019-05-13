California Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers to Assist A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in California to Steer a Course Through the Internet Lawyer Maze for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Colleague at Karst von Oiste For Better Compensation Results

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in California with the goal being-they receive the best possible financial compensation results. The group is urging a Navy Veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma in California or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

The law firm of Karst von Oiste has offices in Los Angeles and they can typically visit a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-in the Veteran's home within 48 hours of the initial call. The goal of the face to face meeting is assisting the Navy Veteran determine the value of their financial compensation claim. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can explain why it is vital to hire an extremely capable law firm to assist with their financial compensation claim-which could exceed a million dollars.

"At the same time, we want to make certain the Navy Veteran has the best possible medical treatment options. We do not want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get substandard care at a VA medical center when they may be eligible to receive their medical treatment from some of the nation's top oncologists in California. We want to emphasize this treatment options service is free of charge as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Specific information about how or where a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos is the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California could have been exposed to asbestos in the following ways:

While working in a US Navy ship's engine room or machine shop

While serving on a nuclear-powered submarine where the entire crew could have been exposed to asbestos if a repair was while the submarine was submerged.

While serving on a US Navy ship or submarine while it was in a US Navy Shipyard undergoing repairs or a retrofit.

While serving on a US Navy ship or submarine preparing to be deployed. Prior to deployment, US Navy Sailors will spend weeks/months preparing their ship. These preparations could have involved maintenance or other duties where sailors or the crew could have been easily exposed to asbestos, especially if the maintenance involved the ship's engine room or machine shop.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. http://California. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

