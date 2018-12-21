California Northstate University Unveils Plans For New Hospital In Elk Grove

The California Northstate University Medical Center will provide the city and region with much-needed access to Level II trauma care, acute and comprehensive medical care, and physician training. The hospital will improve public safety and emergency response times and is expected to create more than 24,000 new jobs over the next 10 years. In addition, it will reduce traffic to and from Sacramento, and CNU will work with the city to create transit routes to the medical center for local employees.

"California Northstate University Medical Center hospital will serve the critical medical needs of the Elk Grove community and Sacramento region with the highest quality care," said CNU CEO & President Dr. Alvin Cheung. "It will have a profound and lasting impact on our community, giving patients easy access to care, while creating jobs, improving public safety and reducing the traffic that has become a central issue in Elk Grove."

"I am proud to have supported the establishment of California Northstate University's accredited medical school in Elk Grove to help our region meet our health workforce needs and improve access to health care," said State Sen. Dr. Richard Pan. "The addition of a new teaching hospital will further expand access to care and health professions education and make California Northstate one of the largest drivers of jobs and economic growth for Elk Grove and the Sacramento region."

"California Northstate University has been a strong community partner in Elk Grove for years," said Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly. "We are excited about the potential that this project has for generating improved access to health care for our residents and more jobs within our community. With a population expected to exceed 200,000 residents within the next ten years, it's time for Elk Grove to have its own hospital."

"There is a review process that must occur but this can be a win-win and a great asset for Elk Grove, providing easier access to health care by reducing the need to travel long distances and creating quality local jobs," said Elk Grove City Councilmember Darren Suen.

The hospital is being designed by Fong & Chan Architects of San Francisco.

About California Northstate University

California Northstate University is a 10 year old institution dedicated to advancing the art and science of healthcare, providing innovative education and healthcare delivery systems, and educating, training, and developing individuals to provide competent, patient-centered care. The University was developed after the successful launch of the College of Pharmacy.

CNU consists of the College of Pharmacy, the College of Medicine, the College of Psychology, and the College of Health Sciences. The College of Pharmacy, College of Medicine, and College of Psychology, located at the Elk Grove Campus, offer a PharmD degree, an MD degree, and a PsyD degree, respectively. The College of Health Sciences, located at the Rancho Cordova Campus, offers a BS degree in Health Sciences and a Pre-Medical Post-Baccalaureate (non-degree) program. The University also offers a Master of Pharmaceutical Sciences degree at its Elk Grove Campus.

