California Pacific Airlines Adds Another Destination For November 15th

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pacific Airlines (CPA) which earlier this week announced the details of its inaugural west coast service, today announced it will add Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona to its growing list of destinations served from its base of McClellan – Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California. CPA service to the Phoenix metro area will commence November 15, 2018. CPA will be announcing additional western routes in the near future. CPA will offer a variety of competitive fares on all flights, seating may be limited. For more information visit: www.mycpair.com or call reservations at 855-505-9394.

"We had hoped to announce service to the Phoenix metro area in Monday's press release, but there were a few details that remained to be worked out," remarked California Pacific Airlines EVP and COO Mickey Bowman. He continued, "Those issues were resolved and we are delighted to announce this November 15 addition to our inaugural schedule. Similar to our base in Carlsbad, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport offers no hassle, easy access to the Valley of the Sun from a fantastic facility in the east suburbs."

"Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is pleased to add California Pacific Airlines to its growing list of domestic and international air carriers", said Executive Director J. Brian O'Neill, A.A.E. "The Carlsbad area is an extremely popular destination for residents across Greater Phoenix. We are confident that this new nonstop service on California Pacific Airlines will be very successful."

The initial flight schedule between Carlsbad and Phoenix-Mesa, effective November 15th, will consist of one round trip each week day with a single round trip each Saturday.

Flights from Carlsbad to Phoenix-Mesa, AZ Flights from Phoenix-Mesa, AZ to Carlsbad Depart Arrive Frequency Depart Arrive Frequency 2:30 pm 4:35 pm MO, TU, WE, TH, FR 5:05 pm 5:15 pm MO, TU, WE, TH, FR 10:45 am 12:50 pm SA 1:20 pm 1:30 pm SA

California Pacific Airlines (CPA) service is operated by Aerodynamics, Inc. (ADI), a certified FAA 121 Air Carrier (Cert# BUEA634C) offering scheduled flights and large aircraft operations. ADI has safely and securely served the aviation industry for 58 years and operates a fleet of 50-seat regional jets throughout the U.S CP Air aircraft photos and company logos are available here.For more information please visit www.mycpair.com .

