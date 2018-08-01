California Pacific Airlines Announces Its Inaugural Schedule And Fares

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pacific Airlines (CPA) today announced the details of its inaugural west coast service that will commence November 1, 2018. Flying from its base at the McClellan – Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California, CPA will initially offer service to the communities of San Jose, CA; and Reno-Lake Tahoe, NV. On November 15th CPA will add service to Las Vegas, NV. CPA will be announcing additional western routes in the near future. CPA will offer a variety of competitive fares on all flights, seating may be limited. For more information visit: www.mycpair.com or call reservations at 855-505-9394.

"Today's announcement marks the culmination of a multi-year effort that will bring significant convenience in air travel between San Diego's North County and the top Western-Region destinations our community wants to fly to nonstop," remarked California Pacific Airlines Chairman Ted Vallas. He continued, "California Pacific Airlines will bring the north county a new-found convenience in air travel options. Our initial set of cities will address the needs of both business and leisure travelers from nearby McClellan – Palomar Airport. Passengers can spend less time fretting the drive to and from the airport, and spend more time enjoying their destination."

CP Air will initially operate 50-seat, Embraer ERJ145 aircraft on the four nonstop routes. The scheduled, commercial-service flights will operate from the passenger terminals at airports in San Jose, Reno, and Las Vegas.

"We are extremely pleased to be one of three launch airports for California Pacific Airlines and the convenient, nonstop service it will offer to travelers between San Diego North County and Silicon Valley," said Mineta San Jose International Airport's Director of Aviation John Aitken. "Our community will warmly welcome scheduled flights to the Carlsbad, California area, an in-demand destination for both tech and tourism. We appreciate California Pacific's investment in offering convenience for our local business and leisure travelers."

The initial flight schedule between Carlsbad and San Jose, effective November 1st, will consist of two round trips each week day with a single round trip each Saturday and Sunday.

Flights from Carlsbad to San Jose Flights from San Jose to Carlsbad Depart Arrive Frequency Depart Arrive Frequency 7:00 am 8:15 am MO, TU, WE, TH, FR, SA 8:45 am 10:00 am MO, TU, WE, TH, FR, SA 6:00 pm 7:15 pm SU, MO, TU, WE, TH, FR 7:45 pm 9:00 pm SU, MO, TU, WE, TH, FR

The initial flight schedule between Carlsbad and Reno – Lake Tahoe, effective November 1st, will consist of a single round trip each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights from Carlsbad to Reno/Lake Tahoe Flights from Reno/Lake Tahoe to Carlsbad Depart Arrive Frequency Depart Arrive Frequency 10:30 am 12:00 pm MO, WE, FR, SU 12:30 pm 1:55 pm MO, WE, FR, SU

The initial flight schedule between Carlsbad and Las Vegas, effective November 15th, will consist of a single round trip Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Flights from Carlsbad to Las Vegas Flights from Las Vegas to Carlsbad Depart Arrive Frequency Depart Arrive Frequency 10:45 am 11:55 am TU, TH 12:40 pm 1:45 pm TU, TH 2:30 pm 3:40 pm SU 4:10 pm 5:15 pm SU

California Pacific Airlines (CPA) service is operated by Aerodynamics, Inc. (ADI), a certified FAA 121 Air Carrier (Cert# BUEA634C) offering scheduled flights and large aircraft operations. ADI has safely and securely served the aviation industry for 58 years and operates a fleet of 50-seat regional jets throughout the U.S CP Air aircraft photos and company logos are available here.For more information please visit www.mycpair.com .

Media Inquiries:



Ryan DiVita



pr@mycpair.com



404-410-7590

SOURCE California Pacific Airlines

Related Links

http://mycpair.com

