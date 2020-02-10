California Providers Use Therap to Collect EVV Data for Services Including ILS, SLS, Personal Assistance and More

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic documentation software for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities includes tools to meet the 21st Century Cures Act EVV mandate in California. Therap's EVV features capture all six federally required data elements including Type of service performed, Individual receiving services, Date of service, Location of service delivery, Staff providing services and Begin and End Time of the service.

Therap currently supports Regional Center vendors in California with electronic documentation and compliance. California Regional Center vendors use Therap to document Special Incident Reports. Therap is also used to meet documentation requirements for California Title 17 regarding Early Intervention Services and Community Services along with Title 22 requirements for the California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Division. Therap also helps Developmental Disabilities vendor agencies meet California State and Regional Center requirements.

California providers also benefit from Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling module, designed to meet all federal requirements and adjustments. Therap's EVV tools are a comprehensive solution facilitating compliance and simplifying the service delivery authentication process. Therap's EVV tools enable providers to document data from the point of service by the person directly providing those services. With geolocation and timestamp features, staff check in or out electronically and remotely with a single swipe from their handheld device. The app captures time and date stamp, and electronic signature during the entry, and captures every view or update to the data or access thereafter.

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification module is linked with Therap's robust billing and support features, providing options to configure schedules, track number of units available, review unit utilization. Schedules are linked to service authorizations to generate claims and capturing units through validation of primary check in/out information of billable services documented by staff.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant EVV software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services (HCBS) and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication and reporting.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification/

