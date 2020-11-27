California Real Estate Investor Aims to Create 600 New Investors Within the Next 12 Months

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odis D. James III, Real Estate Investor and Founder of James Street Capital, is announcing a new mentorship program designed to teach real estate investing for beginners, and provide consulting services to support entrepreneurs looking to create financial independence through smart real estate investing.

Odis is a multifamily real estate regional manager, real estate investor and broker, entrepreneur, speaker and small business consultant. In combining his wealth of knowledge and experience among these disciplines, Odis has developed a real estate investment membership program designed to teach real estate investing to beginners in a way that is more personal and engaging.

James Street Capital offers the following professional mentoring services:

30 Minute Phone Call ($100) - A one-on-one consultation led by the client.

Four-Week Program ($1,500) - Weekly one-on-one mentoring sessions in addition to weekly group sessions with other program participants. The accountability component to this program is designed to help clients push past 'analysis paralysis,' procrastination, and anxiety. Your task list will be tailored to you and will be a road map to your objective. We will address the following:

Finding the project



Funding the project



Project Budgeting



Rehabbing the project



Putting a team together



Exit strategy

Four Week Program Plus Business Consulting ($2,500) - In addition to services received in the four-week program, clients will also have comprehensive business consulting. This program is ideal if you are a beginning investor wanting to build your business from the ground up. Consulting will include:

Reviewing your business entity structure



In-depth rehab instruction



Step-by-step to-do list to establish your operation as a profitable business



Setting up a lead generation system



Identifying third-party vendors to manage portions of the business to free up the principle



Implementing strategies to locate distressed sellers



Using scripts when speaking to potential sellers



Formulating a wealth strategy approach to building your portfolio (includes a consultation with Odis James business partners)



This program is designed for you to have an income-producing business in place by completion of the program.





Four-Week Program and On-Site Business Consulting ($5,000) - This inclusive option provides everything in the $2,500 program and adds an in-person component. I will fly to the city of your choice and spend two days with you, actively taking part in a real estate investment. This program is ideal if you are a beginning investor wanting more hands-on instruction. Coaching you will receive includes, but is not limited to:

Driving for dollars (visibly searching for potential real estate investments)



Putting a team together



Walking any current rehab projects



This option will also give you unlimited access to consult with James Street Capital via appointment.





About James Street Capital

James Street Capital executes real estate investments and investments in financial markets while advancing the economic position of the black community.

