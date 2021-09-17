California REALTORS® commend Gov. Newsom for signing housing legislation to expand housing production

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) President Dave Walsh issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of three important housing bills: SB 8 (Skinner), SB 9 (Atkins) and SB 10 (Weiner) that will make a meaningful impact on the state's housing crisis:

"Today, California took an important step toward solving our state's housing supply crisis. SB 8, SB 9 and SB 10 are prudent, reasonable actions in the path forward to helping the state reach its housing goals and create greater homeownership opportunities for working Californians.

California REALTORS® thank Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, and Senators Scott Weiner and Nancy Skinner for their vision, leadership and commitment. It is because of their determination that more Californians will become homeowners and reap the tremendous benefits that come with it."

